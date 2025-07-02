Equita Financial Network Inc. Has $402,000 Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of VCEB stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.