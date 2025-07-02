Contrasting Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) & Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endava and Dynatrace”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $932.88 million 0.98 $21.56 million $0.38 40.88 Dynatrace $1.70 billion 9.58 $483.68 million $1.60 33.95

Analyst Ratings

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Endava. Dynatrace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endava, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Endava and Dynatrace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 6 3 0 2.33 Dynatrace 0 7 15 1 2.74

Endava presently has a consensus price target of $26.63, suggesting a potential upside of 71.39%. Dynatrace has a consensus price target of $62.26, suggesting a potential upside of 14.62%. Given Endava’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava 2.33% 3.59% 2.35% Dynatrace 28.47% 9.08% 5.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of Endava shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Endava shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dynatrace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Endava has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Endava on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. The company also provides automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, telemetry and monitoring, organizational optimization, and transaction advisory services. Endava plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, delivers software, and enhance user experiences. In addition, the company offers implementation, consulting, and training services. It markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, financial services, government, insurance, retail and wholesale, transportation, and software. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

