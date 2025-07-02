84,990 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,990 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FCX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

