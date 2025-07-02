American Capital Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

American Capital Advisory LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $368,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 69,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 83,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

