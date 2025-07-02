Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total value of $19,336,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,343,516 shares in the company, valued at $646,502,253.76. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,122 shares of company stock valued at $101,726,398 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

