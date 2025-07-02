Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $297.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.45. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

