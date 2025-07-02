Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 27,502.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $235.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.