Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 819 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $521,399,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 27,182.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,529 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,394,000 after buying an additional 708,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,129,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,201,000 after buying an additional 514,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,980,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.2%

ECL stock opened at $272.57 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.96 and a 52 week high of $275.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.53. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

