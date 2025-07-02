Rossby Financial LCC Buys 3,510 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,672,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 575,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 118,806 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 299,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 133,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

