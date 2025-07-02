Fedenia Advisers LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Fedenia Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Fedenia Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Sony in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Stock Performance

SONY stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. Sony Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

