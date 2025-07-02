Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of MMC opened at $217.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.21 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

