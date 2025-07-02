Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Raised by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $95,456.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 96,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,403.20. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,291,800. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,868 shares of company stock worth $6,019,548 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.71.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.62.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

