Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.46% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $65,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.99 and a 52-week high of $111.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

