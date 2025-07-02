Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $31.16 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $31,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. KBC Group NV grew its position in Antero Midstream by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 128,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

NYSE:AM opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.79 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.45%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,417.60. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

