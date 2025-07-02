Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 92,187 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 687,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 92,187 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $39,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $17,739,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 32,166.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 230,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,868,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,859 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 497,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 193,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Sunoco by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,608,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,192,000 after buying an additional 128,042 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunoco from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Sunoco Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.8976 per share. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 64.68%.

About Sunoco

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Stories

