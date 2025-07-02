Porvair (LON:PRV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 20 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Porvair had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.57%.

LON:PRV traded up GBX 2.78 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 736.78 ($10.12). The stock had a trading volume of 23,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,088. Porvair has a 12 month low of GBX 602 ($8.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 864 ($11.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £337.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 790.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 726.24.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

