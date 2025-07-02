First Bank & Trust Buys 2,161 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.53. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $38,248.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248.60. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

