TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for 1.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $51,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $71.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Dbs Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

