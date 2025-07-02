Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 1,129 Shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of TC Energy worth $28,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.6142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.