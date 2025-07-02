CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,277 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 4.0% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 63.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 111.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,215. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $294,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,651.04. The trade was a 25.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $275.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.17 and a twelve month high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

