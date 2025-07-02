Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 337,957 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 1.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $44,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CNQ opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

