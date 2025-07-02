Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 304 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $2,607,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $300.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.01 and its 200 day moving average is $276.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $194.93 and a 12 month high of $311.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $2.5423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

