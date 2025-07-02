DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,164 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Genuine Parts worth $59,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.