Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,512 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ArborFi Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 203,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. BCO Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 432,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 59,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. 5,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,659. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

