Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Lowers Position in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. trimmed its position in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Cabot accounts for 0.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1,346.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 26.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 4,553.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Cabot Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,490. Cabot Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Cabot’s payout ratio is 23.29%.

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.