Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 256,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $93,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 315,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

