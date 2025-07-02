iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Increased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.3% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $24,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 3.7%

BATS QUAL traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.25. 1,138,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,114. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.10. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.