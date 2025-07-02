iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18,717.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.78. The stock had a trading volume of 249,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,204. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.64 and its 200-day moving average is $207.91. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.4833 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

