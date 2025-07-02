Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 1.9% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $2,143,882,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $452,363,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,658,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,381 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,084,000 after acquiring an additional 565,769 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6,831.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,870,000 after purchasing an additional 548,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Stephen N. Landsman acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $927,360. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.05 per share, for a total transaction of $342,225.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,696 shares in the company, valued at $585,280.80. This trade represents a 140.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.