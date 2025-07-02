Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,260 shares during the quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valens Semiconductor were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
NYSE VLN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,246. Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $266.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 55.20%. Analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
