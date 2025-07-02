Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 615 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 41,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,860. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

