Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.62. 25,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,230. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.58.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

