General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Position Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 990.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after buying an additional 60,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.78. 34,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.32 and a 200 day moving average of $267.48. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $316.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.24.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

