Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,539 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after buying an additional 15,621,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,489,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,702,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,334,000 after buying an additional 171,084 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 2,471,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,469,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,427,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,432,000 after buying an additional 67,209 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IEF traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $95.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,834,438. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.3032 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.