Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 23,557 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.11% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $25,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the first quarter valued at $147,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000.

Shares of VSDA traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $52.64. 5,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,660. The company has a market capitalization of $244.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $55.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.1044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

