Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $13.03 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $40.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5,690.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,324.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,961.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,799.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.