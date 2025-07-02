Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $19.57 Million Stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after buying an additional 17,031,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691,451 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Bank of America by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231,001 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $48.19. 3,240,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,905,657. The stock has a market cap of $362.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

