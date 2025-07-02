Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 15,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $658.08. 33,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $664.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $605.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.