Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 4,267 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $951,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.37. 9,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,513. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.32 and a 1-year high of $225.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.31.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.