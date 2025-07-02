Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 22,730 Shares of Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Security National Financial worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 795.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 15,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Security National Financial Trading Down 0.4%

SNFCA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. 374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,335. The stock has a market cap of $251.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.81. Security National Financial Corporation has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $13.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.74 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.96%.

Security National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th.

Security National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

See Also

