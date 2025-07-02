Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $11.35 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,934,000 after buying an additional 58,830 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.09. 77,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,595. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7024 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.