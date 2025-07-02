Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 3,838 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 603,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $21,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Stag Industrial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Stag Industrial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

NYSE:STAG opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,306.70. Following the sale, the director owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

