Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 18,804 Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. PPL Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. PPL’s payout ratio is 80.74%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.