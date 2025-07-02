National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in National Grid Transco in the fourth quarter worth about $67,324,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,185,000 after purchasing an additional 473,172 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in National Grid Transco by 5,134.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 324,388 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid Transco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,849,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in National Grid Transco by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,528,000 after buying an additional 137,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid Transco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGG. Wall Street Zen cut National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group cut shares of National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on National Grid Transco in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid Transco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Stock Performance

Shares of NGG opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $74.58.

National Grid Transco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $2.0345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. National Grid Transco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.27%.

About National Grid Transco

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Transco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid Transco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.