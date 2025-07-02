Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 46,991 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,991 shares during the quarter. HomeStreet accounts for about 3.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 248,352 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 750,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 165,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 239,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,268,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMST stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $85.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMST. Wall Street Zen upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on HomeStreet from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

