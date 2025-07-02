Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 3,094 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

D stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

