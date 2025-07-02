Acuitas Investments LLC Buys 513,938 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,180,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513,938 shares during the period. Taseko Mines accounts for about 2.3% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 998,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 59,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 534,272 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 601,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TGB opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

