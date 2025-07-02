Instrumental Wealth LLC Has $698,000 Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

