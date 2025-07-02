Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,762,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Wall Street Zen cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.