42,300 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. GFL Environmental accounts for approximately 1.7% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 3,470.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:GFL opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.23%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

